Cause of Versailles Area Plane Crash Determined

A cap fitting connected to the fuel unit is being blamed for a small airplane that was damaged after having to perform a forced landing near Versailles. Investigators looking into the cause of the incident, back in December, have issued their factual report. The report indicates the pilot had performed multiple ground runs and accomplished the pre-flight checklist before taking off. After performing a touch-and-go, the pilot then proceeded to climb when a loud bang was heard by witnesses on the ground with the engine losing total power. After forcing the plane down in a field, three-quarters of a mile from the airport, the plane was substantially damaged when a wing struck a metal fence post. Preliminary inspection after the landing revealed that the cap fitting for the fuel system had become dislodged from its connection, apparently, causing the total power loss. The cap was put back in place and the plane was able to be taxi’d along the roadways back to airport. There were no injuries.   

