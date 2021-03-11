CBCO Blood Drive To Happen Friday At Christ The King In Lake Ozark

A Community Blood Drive will happen tomorrow (Friday) in Lake Ozark.

It’s happening with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 11AM until 5PM at Christ the King Lutheran Church on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

Officials say this drive helps to make up for the drives lost during the recent winter snowstorm.

Blood donations continue to be dangerously low and the CBCO says there is a critical need for places they serve, including local clinics and Lake Regional Hospital.

Critical appeal for all blood types is in effect – All donors receive a T-shirt with an inspiring message

March 10, 2021 – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types. Recent winter weather as well as ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in blood shortages. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach as well as dozens of other area hospitals. With blood usage reaching levels not seen in recent years, blood is in critical need. Lake Ozark area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Lake Ozark Community Blood Drive

Christ the King Lutheran Church

1700 Bagnell Dam Blvd. – Lake Ozark

Friday, March 12 – 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Successful donors will receive a gray T-shirt with an inspirational message. “Because They Need Me, I Give” is a message our blood donors will enjoy sending to others.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate- blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.