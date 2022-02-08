Coming off the heels of the winter storm, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says already critically low blood supplies are worse now than before.

Chris Pilgram with the CBCO says they had to canceled several blood drives last week due to the snow, and now they’re asking people to step up however they can “We just continue to have struggles to meet the area needs. We need all blood types, just as quickly as people can give them. That’s what’s important right now, is that we focus on the critical needs or the immediate needs for our area friends and neighbors.”

Reserve blood supply is now very low and even the Red Cross is holding back supplies for area hospitals, unless absolutely necessary.

The next CBCO blood drive in the Lake Area will be the 11th at Kent Memorial Church in Sunrise Beach, followed by one on the 14th in the city of Camdenton.

Find a blood drive near you here: https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/zip