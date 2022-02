A new CBS poll appears to show that Americans are cautiously optimistic about the ongoing pandemic and the state of the economy.

The poll finds the majority of Americans think things are getting better, but they are not yet good!

For example: Forty-seven percent of those surveyed said efforts against the pandemic are going well, up from 36% a few weeks ago.

When it comes to the economy, only 35 percent think things are getting better; that’s not great, but still up five percent from last month.