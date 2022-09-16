News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CCSD Searching for Carjacking Suspect

Reporter Mike Anthony

Sep 16, 2022

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for information leading to the arrest of a suspected carjacker. Sergeant Scott Hines says it incident happened on Thursday, according to the unidentified victim, when she was called by 43-year-old Stephen G. Wachholz asking for a ride from Eugene to Dixon. While enroute, the vehicle started having mechanical problems and the victim told Wachholz she was driving home instead. At which time, however, Wachholz allegedly attacked her slamming her head into the steering wheel before pushing her out and driving away in the gold 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix. Anyone with information on the Grand Prix, with license plates EG2-K0E, or on Wachholz, who’s also wanted on other warrants, should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

