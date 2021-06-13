News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CDC To Hold An Emergency Meeting To Discuss Heart Inflammation In COVID Vaccines

By

The C-D-C will be holding an emergency meeting next week to discuss rare cases of heart inflammation, among young people who have taken the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

The CDC has identified at least 226 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among people under 30, mostly males after the second shot.

“It’s occurring at a rate among vaccinated people that’s a bit higher, than the expected rate in the general population” says doctor William Schaffner, infectious diseases professor at Vanderbilt University school of medicine.

He says the cases are mild and with treatment people are recovering “on the other side, you have COVID itself. That virus can do the same thing, at much higher rates…and that persists longer.”

He says the vaccines are still worth a shot.

The news comes nearly a month after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was halted, after showing issues with blood clotting among women.

