Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to decide whether to recommend Covid-19 shots for children as young as 6 months.

The meeting, which begins (Today) Friday, is one of the final steps before the shots can be made available to the nearly 20 million children from 6 months to under 5 years of age, one of the last groups in the U.S. without access to the vaccines.

The Biden administration has said the shots could be made available as soon as Monday, should the Food and Drug Administration and CDC give their assent.

The FDA is expected to decide shortly on whether to expand use of the vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE and from Moderna Inc. to the young children.

That decision means children would be able to take the shots outside of a clinical trial.