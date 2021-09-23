CDC Warns Of Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Missourians With Unknown Foods

An investigation is underway after a fast-growing salmonella outbreak is taking place across the US, including here in Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control says they’ve seen reports of 127 illnesses so far, with 18 patients being hospitalized.

The cases stretch through 25 states with two illnesses being reported in Missouri.

At this time, it’s unknown which specific food source is causing the outbreak and it’s recommended that you contact your health provider if feel you have salmonella symptoms.

CDC recommendations:

Take action if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

Report your illness to your health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Always follow these four food safety steps to prevent getting sick from Salmonella: