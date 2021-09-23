News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CDC Warns Of Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Missourians With Unknown Foods

By

An investigation is underway after a fast-growing salmonella outbreak is taking place across the US, including here in Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control says they’ve seen reports of 127 illnesses so far, with 18 patients being hospitalized.

The cases stretch through 25 states with two illnesses being reported in Missouri.

At this time, it’s unknown which specific food source is causing the outbreak and it’s recommended that you contact your health provider if feel you have salmonella symptoms.

 

CDC recommendations:

Take action if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    Not peeing much
    Dry mouth and throat
    Feeling dizzy when standing up

Always follow these four food safety steps to prevent getting sick from Salmonella:

  • Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or peeling them.
  • Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.
  • Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germsexternal icon.
  • Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods within 2 hours (within 1 hour if the food has been exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like at a picnic). Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

