Celebration Of Life For Bartender JT To Be Held September 22nd At Bear Bottom Resort

Residents across the West Side will be celebrating the life of a Lake Area Bartender.

Jeremiah Keating, known as JT, was struck by a UTV while working at Bulldogs Beach House on September 3rd.

JT battled his critical injuries, but was unable to recover and passed away last week.

Officials with Bulldogs say they will be holding a special event to celebrate his life on Wednesday the 22nd at the Bear Bottom Resort.

They are asking residents to bring a home-cooked dish and that they will be severing plenty of “JT”’s favorites, with live music and great stories to celebrate his life.