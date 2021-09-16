News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Celebration Of Life For Bartender JT To Be Held September 22nd At Bear Bottom Resort

By

Residents across the West Side will be celebrating the life of a Lake Area Bartender.

Jeremiah Keating, known as JT, was struck by a UTV while working at Bulldogs Beach House on September 3rd.

JT battled his critical injuries, but was unable to recover and passed away last week.

Officials with Bulldogs say they will be holding a special event to celebrate his life on Wednesday the 22nd at the Bear Bottom Resort.

They are asking residents to bring a home-cooked dish and that they will be severing plenty of “JT”’s favorites, with live music and great stories to celebrate his life.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com