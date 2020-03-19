Walmarts, Nationwide, Announces Changes in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

More changes in response to COVID-19 concerns are now in effect for Walmart. A statement issued by the retail giant indicates that all stores, nationwide, will now be open from 7am-830pm to allow for re-stocking and re-sanitizing of the stores. The store will also open one hour earlier on Tuesday of next week for senior citizens only. In the meantime, special limits on many of the staples currently being hoarded by some during the COVID scare will remain in place.