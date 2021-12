Central Ozarks Medical Center is expanding in the Lake Area.

The company which has a main branch in Osage Beach, Camdenton and Richland is now opening a facility in Laurie in the Spring of 2022.

Officials say they will provide numerous services at the new location inside the Laurie Terrace Mall, including dental, woman’s health, Pediatrics and behavioral programs.

COMC serves over 18,000 patients and provide more than 80,000 annual encounters/visits across most of the Lake Region.