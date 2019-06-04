CFL Assisting Eldon Tornado Victims

The Community Foundation of the Lake is helping some of the people impacted by the recent tornado in Eldon. Board member Tiffany Maasen says it’s just the type of thing their disaster recovery fund was set up for.

Right now they’re providing assistance for two families who lost their homes in the storm and had nowhere else to go.

Money from the CFL must go through a non-profit. They’re currently working with the Ministerial Alliance at First Christian Church. If you’d like to donate to the disaster recovery fund, go to www.communityfoundationofthelake.com.