Kudos to a member of the Community Foundation of the Lake’s board of directors…Stacy Pyrtle.

Earlier this week she was recognized by being presented with a Board Member Award of Excellence for her contributions to the cause.

Those contributions included chairing the CFL’s annual Champagne Campaign, heading up the Trail Initiative Committee, applying for federal grant funding for the CFL and working on recruitment.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks Central Region Manager Joe Kammerer presented Pyrtle with the recognition.

***More info:

Stacy Pyrtle, a member of the Community Foundation of the Lake’s board of directors, received a Board Member Award of Excellence from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

She was one of five board leaders honored within the CFO’s network of regional affiliate foundations. The awards were presented on April 25 during the CFO’s Affiliate Appreciation Conference in Springfield.

“According to one of her nominators, Stacy is a force to be reckoned with,” said Alice Wingo, CFO Vice President of Affiliates. “Her drive, enthusiasm, and intellect are just a few characteristics that allow her to be extremely successful.”

In addition to chairing the Community Foundation of the Lake’s annual Champagne Campaign fundraising event, Stacy also heads up the CFL’s Trail Initiative Committee, working diligently since her first day on the Community Foundation of the Lake board to make their first economic development plan of building world-class trails in their area a huge success.

She created informational flyers, has applied for federal grant funding, and has raised more than $150,000 to date – including securing a matching grant of ARPA funds from Camden County. Stacy has also recruited a committee of like-minded trail enthusiasts in the community who have been successful in getting a master plan for the placement of trails.

“One cannot serve on a foundation board without first deeply loving one’s community,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “That love is expressed through their excellent leadership and dedication that make their communities a better place to live for all their neighbors.”

The Community Foundation of the Lake, founded in 2009, is one of the CFO’s 53 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership across central and southern Missouri.