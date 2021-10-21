News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

CFL’s “Champagne Campaign” Being Called Another Success

(CFL Honorary Chairs Sandy and Mike Waggett)

 

A joint venture between lake area business professionals, philanthropists and the Community Foundation of the Lake continues to make its mark on local non-profits. CFL President Amy Hernandez says the recent “Champagne Campaign” held at the LaRoca Club was able to raise nearly $50-thousand. The funding will be distributed through a grant process which will open in a few months. The CFL, also during the event at LaRoca, announced that the Magic Dragon Trails Project will be developing a system of world-class recreational trails for biking, hiking, jogging and mountain biking across the Lake Area. The CFL is also working with the Tri-County YMCA to build a biking skills park and a beginner’s mountain biking trail on Y-property.

