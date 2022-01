A chain reaction accident early Wednesday afternoon on Route-C, just east of Route-AA in Morgan County, sends one to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says Zachary Gradinger, of Kansas City, and Lester Comstock, of Versailles, were stopped as Comstock was waiting to make a turn.

Jason Coffman, of Barnett, couldn’t stop in time starting the chain reaction. Cofffman was the only one injured and was treated at St. Marys for minor injuries.