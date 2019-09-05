Chamber of Commerce Community Night Friday at Osage Indians Football Game

Fans attending the Osage Indians football game Friday night will have a chance to learn more about a number of businesses and organizations from around the lake area. The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their second annual community night at the game.

Chamber Executive Director K.C. Cloke says they’ll have representatives there from around 20 organizations.

Many of the organizations will have handouts or promotional items and they’ll have a drawing for a grand prize at halftime.