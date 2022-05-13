We may be in the calm before the Memorial Day weekend storm, but don’t tell that to the chambers of commerce around the lake area.

Camdenton chamber director KC Cloke says, between now and the end of this month, there are five ribbon cuttings on the calendar…“We always loves to bring our big scissors and our ribbon…..invite the public to help us welcome or congratulate that business on their accomplishment. It’s great PR for everybody and it’s a great networking event.”

Two of the ribbon cuttings are set for this weekend.

You can find out more about them plus the others by checking out the Camdenton chamber’s website.

UPCOMING Ceremonies:

May 14th – Ribbon Cutting for Extensive Detailing & Ceramic Coating at 1pm

May 15th – Ribbon Cutting for Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue & Sanctuary at 1pm

May 17th – Ribbon Cutting for Lake Space Coworking Space (at The Exchange Venue) at 4:45pm

May 24th – Ribbon Cutting for LO Profile at 10:30am at their NEW location 100 Crossing East Drive, Lake Ozark

May 26th – Ribbon Cutting for ARC Services LLC at 4PM at the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce