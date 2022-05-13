News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News

Chamber Of Commerce To Hold 5 Ribbon Cuttings This Month

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 13, 2022 , ,

We may be in the calm before the Memorial Day weekend storm, but don’t tell that to the chambers of commerce around the lake area.

Camdenton chamber director KC Cloke says, between now and the end of this month, there are five ribbon cuttings on the calendar…“We always loves to bring our big scissors and our ribbon…..invite the public to help us welcome or congratulate that business on their accomplishment. It’s great PR for everybody and it’s a great networking event.”

Two of the ribbon cuttings are set for this weekend.

You can find out more about them plus the others by checking out the Camdenton chamber’s website.

 

UPCOMING Ceremonies:
  • May 14th – Ribbon Cutting for Extensive Detailing & Ceramic Coating at 1pm
  • May 15th – Ribbon Cutting for Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue & Sanctuary at 1pm
  • May 17th – Ribbon Cutting for Lake Space Coworking Space (at The Exchange Venue) at 4:45pm
  • May 24th – Ribbon Cutting for LO Profile at 10:30am at their NEW location 100 Crossing East Drive, Lake Ozark
  • May 26th – Ribbon Cutting for ARC Services LLC at 4PM at the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News State News

Mercedes Starts Recall Process On ML, GL & R Vehicles From 2006 to 2012

May 13, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News

Two Injured In Camden County Crash

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Gets Life In Prison

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

Mercedes Starts Recall Process On ML, GL & R Vehicles From 2006 to 2012

May 13, 2022 CBS Radio News
Local News

Two Injured In Camden County Crash

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Gets Life In Prison

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Petition Process Bill Gets Laid Over Until Next Session

May 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com