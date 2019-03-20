Chambers of Commerce Combine Efforts to Host Hiring Fair

If you’re looking for a job for the spring and summer or even something more long-term, you’re gonna want to mark your calendars for a week from today….March 27th. The chambers of commerce from around the lake are combining efforts to host a hiring fair at the YMCA in Osage Beach. KC Cloke says they’re calling it a hiring fair rather than a job fair, because you could walk in with a resume and walk out with a job.

The hiring fair will be held from 10am until 2pm. For more information contact the Lake Area Chamber, the Camdenton Chamber, or the Lake West Chamber of Commerce.