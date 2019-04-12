Change of Venue Granted for Carjacking Suspect

A man accused of a carjacking and leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit will have one of his cases heard in Moniteau County. A judge ordered a change of venue for Kayondez Avalo on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Those charges were originally filed in Miller County, where the carjacking allegedly took place. Avalo still faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest in Morgan County.