Change of Venue Granted in Camden County Murder Case

By Leave a Comment

A judge has granted several requests made by the defense council for a Camden County woman accused of murder. At a hearing on Wednesday, a motion for change of venue in the Christine Zahn case was sustained. The case will now be conducted in Laclede County. The next hearing is scheduled for September 3rd. Previously scheduled pre-trial and trial dates have been stricken from the schedule. The judge also granted motions ordering the preservation of investigation notes and granting the defense access to agreements reached between the prosecution and their potential witnesses. Zahn is accused of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing Derek Harrelson last November.

Filed Under: Local News

