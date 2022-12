It’s a change of venue for a Sunrise Beach man with a history of drug-related cases in the lake area with the latest charges filed against him in Benton County.

After being released from the department of corrections in May on three different cases in Morgan County, 55-year-old David Damm has now been picked up in Benton County.

Damm is formally charged with second-degree trafficking of drugs.

He’s being held in the Benton County jail on a $50-thousand bond.