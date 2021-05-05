Changes Coming To Driver Examination Station In Versailles

There may be some changes coming to a driver examination station near you.

“Drivers testing exams will be the Fourth Tuesday of every month, until further notice” says Nancy Cable, manager of the Morgan County / Versailles Driver’s License Office.

She tells KRMS News it’s unclear right now if the change is permanent or temporary.

Cable says driver’s tests will be given at the Hunter Civic Center.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says there’s no change in schedules for driver’s license offices in Eldon or Camdenton.

****Additional Info****

EMPHASIS: Troop F Driver Examination Changes Effective May 4, 2021

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, announces the following schedule to accommodate staffing changes:

The Linn Driver Examination Station will now be open the 1st Tuesday of each month.

The Fayette Driver Examination Station will now be open the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

The Versailles Driver Examination Station will now be open the 4th Tuesday of each month.

The Owensville Driver Examination Station will now be open the 1st Wednesday of each month.

The Mexico Driver Examination Station will now be open the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

The Hermann Driver Examination Station will now be open the 4th Wednesday of each month.

The driver examination station schedule in Columbia, Jefferson City, Montgomery City, Camdenton, Eldon, Fulton, Boonville, and California will remain unchanged.

Also, the Mexico Driver Examination Station will also be closed on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. It will open again on Wednesday, May 12,2021.