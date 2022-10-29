Changes Coming To Lake Ozark’s City Administrator

A change is coming to City of Lake Ozark government as the City Administrator David Mitchem has submitted his resignation.

The Board of Alderman accepted the resignation letter he tendered on October 12th at this week’s Board Meeting.

According to current Assistant Administrator Harrison Frye in a statement – Mitchem’s resignation is effective on November 14th, and the statement says his successor will be chosen and announced prior to that date.

Also announcing her resignation as Municipal Judge, Richelle Christensen will leave that position on December 31st according to the statement “in anticipation of her uncontested election to serve as the Camden County Prosecutor.”