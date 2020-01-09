News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Charges Against Former Bus Driver Amended to Misdemeanor

A former bus driver originally charged with statutory rape and child molestation now faces a reduced charge. The allegations against Joel Stoner date back to 2015 and involved a girl who was 15-years old at the time. The prosecution has now officially filed an amended charge against him. None of the previous charges are included in the new complaint. Stoner is now charged with a Class A misdemeanor for harassment, intimidation causing apprehension or frightening a victim under the age of 17. The complaint alleges that Stoner kissed the girl with the purpose to cause emotional distress. Stoner had admitted to kissing the girl but denied that anything else happened. The next court date scheduled is a case review that will be held on January 21st.

