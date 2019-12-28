Charges Dismissed in Alleged Stabbing Incident in Miller County

Miller Co. Prosecutor Ben Winfrey

Charges relating to an alleged stabbing incident in the Eldon area have been dismissed. Steven Degraffenreid was originally charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to an incident in late June. He allegedly was fighting with another man over money when the second man pulled a knife in self-defense. Degraffenreid was able to get the knife and used it during the fight. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says the charges had to be dismissed because the victim in the case could not be produced at the preliminary hearing and the prosecution couldn’t meet the burden of proof to move forward.