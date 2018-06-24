Charges Expected to be Filed After Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

A one-car wreck in Morgan County claims the life of a man from Versailles and leads to pending charges against the driver. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened just before 5:45 Saturday afternoon when the vehicle driven on Ritchie Road, east of Route-T, lost control in a curve causing the driver, 24-year-old Donald Kemper of Jefferson City, to overcorrect sending the vehicle off the roadway before striking a fence and a tree. The passenger, 26-year-old James Dinkins, was flown to University Hospital where he later died. Kemper escaped with minor injuries. He faces pending charges of DWI resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt. Kemper was taken to the Morgan County Jail.