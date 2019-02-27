Charges Filed After Wreck That Blocked Highway W in Miller County

A Lake Ozark man is facing charges after a crash that blocked part of Highway W in Miller County. 37-year old William Minner, Jr. is accused of driving on a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle. He’s also facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He had allegedly already left the scene of the early-morning crash on Tuesday when authorities arrived on scene. The wreck brought down a power pole leaving power lines across W, blocking it near Route Z.