Charges Filed Against Man Found With More Than 60 Grams Of Meth

A lake area man being held on a drug related arrests is now facing charges.

According to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey, Charles Yelm JR now faces a Class C Felony of Drug Trafficking.

Investigators say when he was arrested, he was found in possession of more than 63 grams of meth.

Since Yelm is a prior and persistent felony offender, the State has also charged him making the Class C fall into a Class B, which increases his punishment by 5 to 15 years behind bars.

Yelm is currently being held at the Miller County Jail.