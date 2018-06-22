Charges Filed, More Details on Beating in Eldon

One man is officially charged after a vicious beating in Eldon. A formal charge of first-degree assault with serious physical injury was filed Thursday against Enoch “Spike” Gill. The incident happened Wednesday at J&M Barber Shop. Gill told police he was getting his haircut and telling the barber that two members of a motorcycle club had told his son they were going to “beat up” his dad. At that point, the unidentified victim apparently jumped out of his seat, told Gill who he was, and the argument ensued. When the men went outside, Gill knocked the man down and continued beating him even after he became unresponsive. The victim was taken to Lake Regional and transferred to University Hospital. His injuries include multiple facial fractures and destroyed eye sockets, according to police documents.