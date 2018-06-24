Charges Pending After Fatal Accident in Morgan County

A 24-year-old from Jefferson City faces pending felony charges after an, apparent, fatal wreck while, allegedly, being intoxicated behind the wheel. No details are being released at this time but the highway patrol indicates that Donald Kemper is charged with DWI-alcohol resulting in the death of another along with careless and imprudent driving causing an accident and for not wearing a seat belt. Kemper was taken to the Morgan County Jail shortly after 6:00 Saturday evening and placed on a 24-hour hold.