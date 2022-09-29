Charges Upgraded In Car Crash Involving A Kansas City Man

Charges for a fatal two-vehicle crash in Morgan County early this month have been upgraded against a Kansas City, Kansas man.

Alexander Luttrell has been charged with felony DWI resulting in the death of another as well as an original misdemeanor charge of failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.

The charges stem from a September 2nd collision near Versailles when Luttrell’s vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline or Highway 5 and slammed head-on into an oncoming vehicle driven by 25 year old Steven Stafford of Versailles.

Stafford was killed in the wreck, and in addition to the criminal charges Stafford’s family have filed a wrongful death civil suit against Luttrell.