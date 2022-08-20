News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

“Cheesy” TikTok Challenge Reported in the Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 20, 2022

If you walk out in a public parking lot and discover a piece of cheese stuck to your vehicle, not to worry…apparently it’s part of a TikTok challenge. That’s according to Marissa Baker who filed a report for WFAA-TV in Dallas.

      NEWS-08-20-2022 CHEESE CHALLENGE - 19th August 2022

The cheesy prank, according to the report, is not illegal unless, perhaps, it causes damage to your vehicle. In the meantime, the trend has reached into the lake area with, at least, one report coming from the Osage Beach Walmart parking lot earlier this week.

 

