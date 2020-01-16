News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Miller County Murder

By Leave a Comment

A Chicago area man accused of a murder in Miller County has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Joseph McKenna had been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of California resident Tyler Worthington. The prosecution had announced that they intended to seek the death penalty. During what was scheduled as an arraignment hearing Wednesday, McKenna entered the guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. A second defendant in the case, Tyler Kroll, also from Chicago, is still facing a first-degree murder charge.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions