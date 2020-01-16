Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Miller County Murder

A Chicago area man accused of a murder in Miller County has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Joseph McKenna had been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of California resident Tyler Worthington. The prosecution had announced that they intended to seek the death penalty. During what was scheduled as an arraignment hearing Wednesday, McKenna entered the guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. A second defendant in the case, Tyler Kroll, also from Chicago, is still facing a first-degree murder charge.