Chief’s Report Highlights Pursuit, Break-In

A break-in and vehicle pursuit highlight the activity for the Laurie Police in February. Chief Mark Black outlined the events in his report to the Board of Alderman. He says they were running radar on February 17th when they noticed a vehicle leaving a location of suspected drug activity. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit down Highway O through the golf course. The suspect vehicle crashed and one person was taken into custody. The driver fled the scene. The next day a break-in was reported at the golf course with the suspect identified as the driver from the day before. He, too, was eventually captured and arrested. Officers also reported a drug-related arrest of two suspects on February 19th after they found narcotics in the vehicle during a traffic stop.