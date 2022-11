A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County.

Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned.

The boy died 2 hours later at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.

Two other kids suffered minor injuries, Ryan suffered moderate injuries.

All were treated at Citizens Memorial.