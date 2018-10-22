Child Porn Suspect Scheduled for Arraignment

An Eldon area man is expected to be arraigned on a child pornography charge in a Miller County Circuit Courtroom Tuesday. The case against Kyle Gann was bound over to the circuit court level in September when his preliminary hearing was waived at that time. Gann is accused of possessing more than 20 images after an alleged transfer of pornographic material over social media in January of 2017. Gann remains free on bond. A co-defendant, Seth James, is charged with three counts of possessing child porn and one count of promoting child porn. James has already been arraigned with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for the middle of January and the trial scheduled to begin in the middle of April.