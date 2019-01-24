Child Porn Suspect Taken Into Custody After Tip to Police

An Eldon area man wanted after skipping court on a felony child pornography charge is back in custody. Osage Beach Police arrested Kyle Gann after receiving a phone tip that he was at Anytime Fitness. He was transported to the Miller County Jail where he is being held without bond. Gann was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on the 16th of this month but failed to appear prompting the warrant to be issued. He was charged after an investigation into the alleged sharing of pornographic material over social media.