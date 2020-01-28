Child Sex Abuse Suspect Sentenced in Camden County

A Camdenton man that authorities say sexually abused at least two young children will spend the next several years in prison. Darrell Rountree entered guilty pleas to charges of abuse or neglect of a child and statutory sodomy. He was sentenced to seven years on the abuse charge and 15 years on the sodomy charge. The mother of at least one of the children, Amanda Rice-Foss, is also facing charges in the case for tampering with a witness and statutory sodomy. She’s scheduled for trial in August.