Chris English Pleads “Not Guilty” in Murder of Missing Columbia Man

A Lake Area murder suspect waives formal arraignment and enters a “not guilty” plea. Christopher English appeared this week with his attorney in Miller County Associate Circuit Court setting the stage for a preliminary hearing which is scheduled for late June. English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse after the killing of Aaron Brantley, a Columbia man who visited the lake earlier this year to, reportedly, purchase some arrowheads. Brantley was reported missing shortly after making the trip and his remains were found about a month later in an area near Brumley. Two others were also arrested in connection to the murder. Daniel Cole and William Lucas are each charged with accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal action along with conspiracy abandonment of a corpse. A fourth person, reportedly at the scene, has not been charged.

Filed Under: Latest News

