Christmas Events Around the Lake This Weekend

It will be another weekend full of activities for those that are in the Christmas spirit. You can check out the holiday lights display at the Osage Beach City Park, as well as the Enchanted Village of Lights at the fairgrounds in Laurie and the Unity Circle of Lights at the city park in Versailles. Camdenton will have Christmas on the Square Saturday beginning with activities at 10am. It includes games, ornament making, prize drawings, and of course a visit from Santa. Christmas Around Versailles is also scheduled for Saturday from 12-5, featuring Victorian Carolers, craft vendors, prize drawings, and performances of the Christmas Classics Collection of plays and songs at the Royal Theatre. That show will take place at 7pm Friday and Saturday and 2pm Sunday.

