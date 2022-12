Slumberland Furniture & Scott’s Concrete have teamed up again this year with the KRMS family to give mattresses to children in need during this holiday season.

We’re helping to give the gift of a good night’s sleep…..If you know of a child who is sleeping on the floor or on a sofa, let us know.

Helping for the holidays, that’s Slumberland Furniture, Scott’s Concrete & the KRMS family.

If you know of a child in need of a mattress, Please call or text 660-890-5530.