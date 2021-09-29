News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Christmas Parade Returns For Lake West Chamber

The weather’s starting to cool down, and they’re getting set for the holidays at the Lake West Chamber.

“We’re working on our annual Christmas Parade, our 21st annual lighted Christmas Parade….it will be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27th” says Paul Hooper with the Lake West Chamber.

He says this year’s parade will include special guests who couldn’t make it last year “We’ll have Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus this year, we couldn’t have them there last year due to COVID…so, kiddos can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus…have some hot chocolate, get some candy canes and tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas.”

The theme for this year’s Lake West Chamber Christmas Parade is Magical Lake Christmas and registration for the parade is open to everyone.

You can contact the Lake West Chamber for details.

Hooper was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.

