Chuck Wagon Event In Lebanon Helps Boosts Military Members And Their Families

Dozens of chuck wagons from Missouri and surrounding states converged on Lebanon Friday and Saturday with a much-needed financial boost to help local military men and women and veterans in need.

The 12th Annual Wagons for Warriors event went off at the Cowan Civic Center Lebanon Fairgrounds.

Attendees got a chance to eat the way cowboys did when the chuck wagons played a vital role in their daily lives.

Representatives from an Indian tribe out of Delaware, cowboy Kent Rollins and an auction were also parts of the fundraiser.