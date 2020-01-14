Citizen Helps Apprehend Suspect in Multiple Auto Thefts

An Eldon area man suspected in multiple car thefts in the Iberia area has been arrested, thanks in part to a little help from a private citizen of Miller County.
Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says Chanley Plemmons faces multiple counts in at least three different cases, including:
– Tampering with a motor vehicle
– Trespassing
– Stealing motor vehicles
– Stealing firearms or explosives
– Property damage
– Assault
– Resisting arrest
– Possession of a controlled substance
– Careless & imprudent driving
