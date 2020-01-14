Citizen Helps Apprehend Suspect in Multiple Auto Thefts

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire

An Eldon area man suspected in multiple car thefts in the Iberia area has been arrested, thanks in part to a little help from a private citizen of Miller County.

NEWS-1-14-20 Gregoire on Plemmons - 14th January 2020

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says Chanley Plemmons faces multiple counts in at least three different cases, including:

– Tampering with a motor vehicle

– Trespassing

– Stealing motor vehicles

– Stealing firearms or explosives

– Property damage

– Assault

– Resisting arrest

– Possession of a controlled substance

– Careless & imprudent driving