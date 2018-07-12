News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

City Administrator Proposes Professional Evaluation of Police Department

The city of Osage Beach is looking at ways to improve their police protection.  City Administrator Jeana Woods is seeking to hire a professional agency to perform a thorough evaluation of the police department.

 

      NEWS-7-11-18 Jeana on police assessment - 12th July 2018

 

Woods says it’s part of a continuing process of evaluating all city operations to ensure the best service and that she’s been working with the police on the project. 

 

      NEWS-7-11-18 Jeana assessment 2 - 12th July 2018

 

No vote has been taken yet.  The board is awaiting further information on the expected outcomes of the evaluation, which, as proposed, would cost in excess of $40,000.

