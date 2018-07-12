City Administrator Proposes Professional Evaluation of Police Department

The city of Osage Beach is looking at ways to improve their police protection. City Administrator Jeana Woods is seeking to hire a professional agency to perform a thorough evaluation of the police department.
Woods says it’s part of a continuing process of evaluating all city operations to ensure the best service and that she’s been working with the police on the project.
No vote has been taken yet. The board is awaiting further information on the expected outcomes of the evaluation, which, as proposed, would cost in excess of $40,000.
