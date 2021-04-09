City In Southwest Missouri Has Zero Votes During Election On Tuesday

Thousands of votes were cast throughout the Lake Area during Tuesday city and school board elections, but in one town in southwest Missouri, nobody showed up.

“One little tiny municipality that’s got 70 registered voters in it…nobody voted…not even the candidates who were on the ballot” says Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis, “we’ve seen people lose a race by 1 vote, because they forgot to vote themselves, we’ve seen things like that but never have I seen it where there were no votes in a little town.”

Davis says it all happened – or didn’t happen – in La Russell, a small town located between Joplin and Springfield.