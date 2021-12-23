The city of Camdenton is stepping up to help the R-3 School district this Christmas.

Earlier this week, Mayor John McNabb presented a $400 check donated to the school’s Homeless Program.

The money was raised by city employees.

Officials say the program helps homeless children and families in the district with necessities such as gas money, food, medications and clothes.

The city says the donation is part of the yearly Christmas charity program, in which city employees pick a charity to donate to.

****Press Release:

City of Camdenton Employees Donate to

Camdenton R-III McKinney Vento Homeless Program

On Monday, December 20, 2021, the Mayor presented $400 donated by City employees to the Camdenton R-III McKinney Vento Homeless Program. This program assists many homeless children and families in the school district with clothing, food, gas money, and prescriptions to name a few. To learn more about this program and ways you can assist you can contact the Camdenton R-III School District. Each Christmas season City employees generously donate to a charity which is selected by a committee of employees. Pictured: Mayor John McNabb and Dr. Julie Dill, Camdenton R-III Schools.