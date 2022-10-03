City Of Lake Ozark Looks To Add K9 Officer To Patrol

A K-9 officer could soon be on its way to the Lake Ozark Police Department and is expected to be just one of several topics to be addressed during a work session set for this week.

Among the other topics during the session to be considered by the board of aldermen include: city revenue and cash flow, infrastructure committee items, capital expenditures, short term rentals and city holidays.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen work session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 Wednesday morning in city hall.