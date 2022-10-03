News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics Top Stories

City Of Lake Ozark Looks To Add K9 Officer To Patrol

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 3, 2022 , ,

A K-9 officer could soon be on its way to the Lake Ozark Police Department and is expected to be just one of several topics to be addressed during a work session set for this week.

Among the other topics during the session to be considered by the board of aldermen include: city revenue and cash flow, infrastructure committee items, capital expenditures, short term rentals and city holidays.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen work session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 Wednesday morning in city hall.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Life Jacket Stations To Become A Lake Staple Soon

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News

Preserve At Sycamore Creek Topic Of Discussion This Thursday At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

First Round Of “Shop With A Cop” Events Starting To Get Scheduled

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Life Jacket Stations To Become A Lake Staple Soon

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News

Preserve At Sycamore Creek Topic Of Discussion This Thursday At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Top Stories

First Round Of “Shop With A Cop” Events Starting To Get Scheduled

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

MODOT Looks Towards Resurfacing Project In Eldon Next Week

Oct 3, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum