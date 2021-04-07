City Of Lake Ozark To See New Faces In Government Following Elections

The City of Lake Ozark will soon have a new mayor after Tuesday’s voting around the Lake Area.

Write-in candidate Dennis Newberry scored 229 votes in Miller County to beat out incumbent Gerry Murawski.

Newberry tallied just over 50-percent of the vote in Miller County and also came away with a dozen votes in Camden County.

Former Mayor Johnnie Franzeskos was running to be mayor again, but scored fewer than a hundred votes in Miller County.

Incumbent Alderman Larry Giampa was beaten by Dale Hicks by a margin of 16 votes.

Another Alderman, Vernon Jaycox, was beaten by Matthew C. Wright.