City Of Lake Ozark To Update Area Comprehension Plan

For the first time in over a decade, the City of Lake Ozark will be updating its comprehensive plan.

Community Development Director Harrison Fry says several focus sessions are coming up that’ll help shape a document that hasn’t been updated since 2006.

The first of four focus sessions is coming up on Thursday at Willmore Lodge, in Lake Ozark.

The remaining focus sessions are scheduled for June and July.

The city is encouraging both residents and business owners in Lake Ozark to attend.

The topics for discussion will include Quality of Life, Economic Development, Housing and Infrastructure.

***Additional Info***

The first in a series of public Focus Sessions on the City of Lake Ozark Comprehensive Plan update will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Willmore Lodge, 1 Willmore Lane, Lake Ozark.

Additional sessions will be held in June and July.

Focus Sessions are open to residents, property owners and business owners in City of Lake Ozark. The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is spearheading the Comp Plan update and is hosting the public meetings.

Topics to be discussed are Quality of Life, Economic Development, Housing and Future Land Use and Infrastructure.

The plan, which is long-term guide for the community, hasn’t been updated since 2006. While the city’s economic base and infrastructure have evolved in the last decade, the city’s master development plan has remained unchanged for some 15 years.

Citizen participation is highly encouraged to develop a comprehensive plan which will guide the City of Lake Ozark in decision making for future development that suits both City of Lake Ozark and the community.

“A new Comprehensive Plan will serve as the guiding force for the city as we continue to grow in the near future,” Fry said. “This document will provide a rationale for decision-making for our boards and commissions and will also show the world what the priorities and direction are for the City of Lake Ozark.”

Anyone who has questions pertaining to the focus session can contact the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments at 573-346-5692 or email matt.kostelnik@loclg.org.